Novant signs agreement to acquire stake in Cone's Medicare Advantage group

Cone Health and Novant Health said Thursday they have signed an agreement allowing Novant to acquire an ownership interest in HealthTeam Advantage.

The agreement was approved by the board of trustees for both not-for-profit health-care systems. Final regulatory approval is expected later this year.

Care N’ Care Insurance Co. of North Carolina Inc., doing business as HealthTeam Advantage, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cone that was incorporated in 2015.

The group currently provides coverage for more than 15,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham. It has 115 employees.

“Cone Health maintains majority ownership, and this investment of capital will allow HTA to expand into more markets,” Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone's chief executive, said in a statement.

The not-for-profit health-care systems disclosed Novant's interest in an ownership stake in May.

HTA offers all the benefits of original Medicare, plus extra benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing and fitness along with Medicare Part D prescription coverage.

In addition, members are assigned a personal health care concierge to call for answers to plan questions and options for care.

“I firmly believe that partnerships are the future of health care, and this agreement with Novant Health clearly shows why,” Cagle said.

“We have the expertise of running a successful Medicare Advantage plan and adding Novant Health’s providers to the network will allow many more people across the state to take advantage of this option for health care.”

Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said taking an ownership stake in HTA represents an extension of its mission "to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time."

“I’m proud we are one step closer to offering seniors in the communities we serve additional choice when it comes to insurance program options across the state.”

HTA is one of only two Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rated 5-star Medicare Advantage programs in North Carolina.

“Economies of scale are important in this business, but this is also about choice,” said Brendan Hodges, president and chief executive of HTA.

HTA launched the area’s only diabetes and heart care chronic condition special needs plan (C-SNP) in Guilford in 2020. The service area was expanded this year to Alamance, Randolph and Rockingham.