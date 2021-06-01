Novant to host street festival in Winston-Salem in August.

Novant Health Inc. is not ready — by any means — to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as over or predominantly under control.

However, the system said Tuesday it has gained enough confidence in the progress made during the first half of 2021 that it will conduct a series of what it is calling "Welcome Back Fest" street festivals in the Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Wilmington communities.

The free events are scheduled for Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, July 24 in Charlotte and Aug. 7 in Wilmington. Each event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Novant said its goal is "to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members."

“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, Novant's chief consumer officer. "This is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic.

"From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, from the initial surge to the transition to vaccine distribution.