Novant to host street festival in Winston-Salem in August.

Novant Health Inc. is not ready — by any means — to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as over or predominantly under control.
However, the system said Tuesday it has gained enough confidence in the progress made during the first half of 2021 that it will conduct a series of what it is calling "Welcome Back Fest" street festivals in the Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Wilmington communities.
The free events are scheduled for Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, July 24 in Charlotte and Aug. 7 in Wilmington. Each event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Novant said its goal is "to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members."
“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, Novant's chief consumer officer. "This is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic.
"From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, from the initial surge to the transition to vaccine distribution.
"It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year ... things we used to take for granted, such as listening to live music, hopping from food truck to food truck and hanging out with our family friends," Cureton said.
More details about the festivals will be announced over the next few weeks.
Novant is asking local businesses and entertainers that would like to participate in the events to go to WelcomeBackFest2021.com for more information.
Cureton said the events also can represent a "time of reflection" about COVID-19, as well as social injustices and disparities.
"Our hope is that with these events we will able to support those local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic."
Vaccine hesitancy
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, said Tuesday that the system has COVID-19 vaccine available in 18 physician offices and "10 to 15 more are going live every two weeks."
Wake Forest Baptist Health said Tuesday that the vaccine is available in nine primary care offices, with plans to add another seven next week and be up to 19 by mid-June.
Priest, as well as other local and state public-health officials, say they understand the confusion some individuals have faced with "so much misinformation out there."
"They don't know what to believe in all this, so they throw up their hands," Priest said. "Vaccine hesitancy can be addressed there much more effectively in many ways than using mass media or vaccination sites at tools.
"I've seen that in my own practice with people who come in adamantly opposed to vaccination, that they weren't in my office for that reason.
"We try to meet people where they are, going line by line of what they say they have heard on the internet, see how we can address those concerns."
Priest said that people "aren't dumb and they have to make their own personal decisions."
"They tend to trust the advice of their personal physician, who can address their concerns and questions. That personal touch can really make a difference."
Priest said he is encouraged by recent national surveys that shows a shrinking number of Americans — from 25% to 18% — who say they won't be vaccinated.
"That 18% is the lowest that it's been during the pandemic," Priest said.
"We hope that reflects that people can see how safe the vaccines are, and that millions have received the vaccine ... including pregnant women.
"We'll continue to work to address hesitancy and those concerns every day to get more people comfortable with the vaccine."
Priest said he does not expect a significant uptick in testing for COVID-19 to come out of the four-day Memorial Day period.
Priest said Novant still is finding a slightly higher positive test rate in Forsyth County and surrounding counties, at about 4% to 5%, than the recent state average.
"I'm not anticipating a widespread spike, but I am anticipating pockets" involving public gatherings involving unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
"Enough people are vaccinated now in older age groups that hopefully that won't be a problem with community spread," Priest said.
"But, we'll still see those pockets in those age groups where there hasn't been as high a level of vaccination."
