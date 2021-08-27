 Skip to main content
Novant to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at Hanes Mall
Novant to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at Hanes Mall

Shahri Cash, a paient service coordinator with Novant, registers a patient before a COVID-19 screening at Novant's COVID-19 screening center at Hanes Mall. The center openedin September and consolidates Novant's two former testing sites at Highland Oaks and on Thomasville Road.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the Triad is leading Novant Health Medical Group to reopen its drive-thru testing location at 196 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem. The testing center will reopen Monday, Aug. 30.

The site is in the former Sears Auto Center across the parking lot from Novant's mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

Novant began offering COVID-19 testing at the center in September, but closed it in April citing a drop in demand.

Novant said that since July 1, it has experienced a 69% increase in tests administered in the Triad.

Cone Health, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of their testing clinics.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth County had a positive test rate of 13.8%, based on about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.

The testing site will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Novant healthcare workers will administer tests to people who potentially have been exposed to COVID-19, those showing symptoms and those who aren't.

"We ask asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location that better suits their needs," Novant said.

Novant patients can schedule an appointment through a MyChart account, but the testing center is open the public at www.NovantHealth.org/CovidTest.

Novant also offers testing at Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers for symptomatic patients.

As of Friday, Novant Health has administered more than 657,000 COVID-19 tests across the state.

The real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Auto Center and the mall department store building for $14.5 million in October 2018. The testing site was the first medical services use for the properties.

Novant said it chose the site for COVID-19 treatment services because it is accessible by public transportation, can accommodate more patients and offers extended hours of service.

