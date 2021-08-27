Novant to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at Hanes Mall

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the Triad is leading Novant Health Medical Group to reopen its drive-thru testing location at 196 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem. The testing center will reopen Monday, Aug. 30.

The site is in the former Sears Auto Center across the parking lot from Novant's mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

Novant began offering COVID-19 testing at the center in September, but closed it in April citing a drop in demand.

Novant said that since July 1, it has experienced a 69% increase in tests administered in the Triad.

Cone Health, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of their testing clinics.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth County had a positive test rate of 13.8%, based on about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.

The testing site will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Novant healthcare workers will administer tests to people who potentially have been exposed to COVID-19, those showing symptoms and those who aren't.