Novant's bid to open hospital in Asheville is denied. Hospital system can appeal decision.

Novant Health Inc.'s bid to open a 67-bed community hospital in Asheville has been denied by state health regulators.

Instead, the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation said Tuesday that it has chosen the certificate-of-need application from AdventHealth over Novant and Mission Hospital Inc.

The systems were notified of state regulators' decision on Nov. 22. Mission and Novant have until Dec. 22 to appeal.

Novant, with facilities in the Triad, Charlotte and Wilmington, was pursuing a fourth urban area in North Carolina.

The 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan listed a need for 67 acute-care hospital beds to cover Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties, likely by 2024.

AdventHealth is a Seventh-day Adventist non-profit health-care system based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Advent’s only North Carolina hospital is in neighboring Hendersonville.

AdventHealth has proposed spending $252.12 million on a hospital campus in Enka, an unincorporated area about 15 miles from Asheville.

"We want to thank the people of western North Carolina who shared their overwhelming support for our proposal to build this new community hospital," AdventHealth said in a social media post.

"Earning your trust is something we do not take lightly, and we will continue to build this trust as we move to the next steps of this project."

Novant said in a statement Tuesday that "while disappointed Novant Health’s Certificate of Need application was not approved, our commitment to the western North Carolina region remains the same."

"We are reviewing the decision and will make a determination about our next steps over the next few weeks."

CON process

The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community, although some Republican legislative leaders claims the process limits the ability of independent and for-profit providers to enter markets and lower costs.

Novant applied June 15 for permission to build a $328.73 million community hospital campus under the Asheville Medical Center brand. Novant already has an imaging center in the market.

Novant and Advent plan to provide a dedicated C-section operating room and between three and five procedure rooms.

State health regulators said in denying Novant's CON application that "the applicant does not adequately demonstrate how its projected volumes incorporate the concept of maximizing healthcare value for resources expended."

"The applicant does not adequately demonstrate the need to develop 67 new acute care beds and does not adequately demonstrate that developing 67 new acute care beds would not be an unnecessary duplication of existing and approved services."

Regulators said Novant also did not conform or meet other CON criterion.

Mission has proposed a $125.04 million expansion of its existing campus.

Mission is western North Carolina's dominant for-profit health care system with a combined 733 beds in the market, including a children’s hospital.

State regulators said that although Mission's CON application met most criterion, they determined AdventHealth was the better option for the hospital.

Mission officials have said the system is considering filing an appeal.

"Our proposal would have allowed Mission Hospital to open 12 much needed critical care and ICU beds immediately, relieving pressure on our ER and enabling us to care for more people in our community and patients being transferred for advanced care not available in their local community hospital," Mission said in a statement.

Stein’s stance

On July 25, state Attorney General Josh Stein filed a formal objection to Mission’s CON application.

“The certificate-of-need application process for 67 acute-care beds ... provides a much-needed opportunity to introduce competition into western North Carolina’s health care market,” Stein wrote.

The Department of Health and Human Services “should seize that opportunity ... by denying Mission’s application,” Stein said.

“The lack of competition is the result of Mission’s unique history,” Stein wrote.

“Mission effectively operated as a legislatively authorized monopoly for over 20 years, and no new hospitals have opened even after Mission’s arrangement with the state ended in 2016.”

Stein said residents of western North Carolina have been adversely affected by higher health-care costs and a reduction in quality of care in the region. Stein is taking a neutral position on the Novant and AdventHealth applications.