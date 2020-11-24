Novant's excess revenue rebounds with elective surgeries, investment gains

Another significant recovery in Novant Health Inc.'s investment portfolio and a full quarter's worth of elective surgeries bolstered the not-for-profit system's excessive revenue for the third quarter.
Novant reported Monday having $199.1 million in excess revenue, up from $23.4 million a year ago.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
Novant, like most healthcare systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May. It also had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.
The third-quarter performance was enough to put Novant into positive excess revenue heading into the fourth quarter.
Novant reported excess revenue of $13.45 million for fiscal 2020 through Sept. 30, down from $301.62 million in the same period for fiscal 2019.
Novant had reported a $185.62 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2020 and a $374.9 million loss in the first quarter.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
For the third quarter, Novant reported a $139.58 million in investment income. That's up from $25.42 million a year ago.
For fiscal 2020 to date, Novant had a $43.33 million loss, compared with $246.74 million in investment income a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported $1.45 billion for the third quarter and $4.01 billion for fiscal 2020 to date.
That compares with $1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.97 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.
For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $407.2 million in “other income,” compared with $256.68 million a year ago.
For fiscal 2020, operating expenses are up 1% to just under $3.7 billion. Salaries and employment benefits dropped 2.7% to $2.2 billion, while supplies rose 7.6% to $1.49 billion.
It listed spending $284.39 million on capital projects so far in fiscal 2020, down from $288.77 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
Novant is awaiting approval from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein on its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Novant projects completing the transaction by mid-2021.
