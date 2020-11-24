 Skip to main content
Novant's excess revenue rebounds with elective surgeries, investment gains
Another significant recovery in Novant Health Inc.'s investment portfolio and a full quarter's worth of elective surgeries bolstered the not-for-profit system's excessive revenue for the third quarter.

Novant reported Monday having $199.1 million in excess revenue, up from $23.4 million a year ago.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

Novant, like most healthcare systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May. It also had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.

The third-quarter performance was enough to put Novant into positive excess revenue heading into the fourth quarter.

Novant reported excess revenue of $13.45 million for fiscal 2020 through Sept. 30, down from $301.62 million in the same period for fiscal 2019.

Novant had reported a $185.62 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2020 and a $374.9 million loss in the first quarter.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

For the third quarter, Novant reported a $139.58 million in investment income. That's up from $25.42 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2020 to date, Novant had a $43.33 million loss, compared with $246.74 million in investment income a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported $1.45 billion for the third quarter and $4.01 billion for fiscal 2020 to date.

That compares with $1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.97 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $407.2 million in “other income,” compared with $256.68 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2020, operating expenses are up 1% to just under $3.7 billion. Salaries and employment benefits dropped 2.7% to $2.2 billion, while supplies rose 7.6% to $1.49 billion.

It listed spending $284.39 million on capital projects so far in fiscal 2020, down from $288.77 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

Novant is awaiting approval from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein on its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Novant projects completing the transaction by mid-2021.

336-727-7376

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. third-quarter 2020 report lists service data for each of its N.C. hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Like most major not-for-profit healthcare systems in North Carolina, Novant's community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 33, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 12. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 61 in Thomasville, 46 in Brunswick, 82 in Huntersville, 120 in Matthews and 24 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 8,045 adjusted patient days, while Clemmons was at 2,512. That's compared with 14,414 in Thomasville, 11,754 in Brunswick, 19,094 in Huntersville, 22,863 in Matthews and 7,618 in Mint Hill.

There were 8,137 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 4,418 in Clemmons, 7,058 in Thomasville, 7,129 in Brunswick, 9,038 in Huntersville, 9,612 in Matthews and 5,560 in Mint Hill.

There were 808 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 964 in Clemmons, 1,309 in Thomasville, 1,286 in Brunswick, 1,424 in Huntersville, 1,446 in Matthews and 327 in Mint Hill.

