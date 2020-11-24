Novant's excess revenue rebounds with elective surgeries, investment gains

For the third quarter, Novant reported a $139.58 million in investment income. That's up from $25.42 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2020 to date, Novant had a $43.33 million loss, compared with $246.74 million in investment income a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported $1.45 billion for the third quarter and $4.01 billion for fiscal 2020 to date.

That compares with $1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.97 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $407.2 million in “other income,” compared with $256.68 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2020, operating expenses are up 1% to just under $3.7 billion. Salaries and employment benefits dropped 2.7% to $2.2 billion, while supplies rose 7.6% to $1.49 billion.

It listed spending $284.39 million on capital projects so far in fiscal 2020, down from $288.77 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.