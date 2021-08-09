Novant's MyChart Bedside services expanded to Triad hospitals

Novant Health Inc. has introduced an expansion of its MyChart Bedside services to its hospital network, including its five properties in the Triad.

MyChart Bedside is an extension of Novant's patient portal that allows patients to access their health information on a tablet while in the hospital or from their own mobile device. MyChart Bedside data will automatically sync with a patient’s MyChart account.

The Bedside service previously was available through a pilot program at three hospitals in Charlotte.

Participating Triad hospitals are Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville and Thomasville medical center and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.

MyChart Bedside allows patients and their families to: view vitals, labs and medications; access education materials; view and chat with the care team; and view scheduled events, such as an upcoming surgery.

The app also allows the patient to make non-urgent requests for items, such as blankets and ice and even provides access to games and entertainment.

