Number of COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth County nursing homes drops by half

The number of Forsyth County long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks has dropped by nearly half, from 8 to 13, according to the latest update from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of infected staff members linked to an outbreak has dropped from 576 to 320, and infected residents from 570 to 206.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported in Wednesday four additional COVID-related deaths in Forsyth along with 29 new cases.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center was unchanged at 187 inmates and 62 staff members.

Among the long-term care facilities removed from the cluster are The Citadel, which had 82 cases and nine deaths among residents, as well as 31 staff and one staff death.

The cluster at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem is also considered over. Six residents died during the outbreak there.

Existing clusters

The largest current cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center is at The Oaks with 55 residents, including five deaths, and 34 staff.