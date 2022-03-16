Number of COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth County nursing homes drops by half

The number of Forsyth County long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks has dropped by nearly half, from 8 to 13, according to the latest update from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of infected staff members linked to an outbreak has dropped from 576 to 320, and infected residents from 570 to 206.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported in Wednesday four additional COVID-related deaths in Forsyth along with 29 new cases.
The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center was unchanged at 187 inmates and 62 staff members.
Among the long-term care facilities removed from the cluster are The Citadel, which had 82 cases and nine deaths among residents, as well as 31 staff and one staff death.
The cluster at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem is also considered over. Six residents died during the outbreak there.
Existing clusters
The largest current cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center is at The Oaks with 55 residents, including five deaths, and 34 staff.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 30 overall cases include:
*Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 25 residents.
*Brookridge Retirement Community, with 37 staff and 33 residents.
*Clemmons Village II, with 24 residents, including four deaths, and seven staff.
*Trinity Glen, with 26 staff and 10 residents.
*Separately, Old Vineyard Youth Services is listed with an outbreak of 26 staff (up one from previous report) and 11 residents (up four).
Forsyth, state updates
Forsyth was listed with 29 new cases, compared with 17 Tuesday and 15 Monday.
The Forsyth case count is at 91,776 since the pandemic began.
With the four additional deaths listed in Wednesday's update, there have been 22 deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 783 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.
Statewide, there were 39 additional COVID-related deaths since Tuesday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,005.
Statewide, 1,519 new cases were reported, compared with 649 Tuesday, 373 Monday, 955 Sunday and 1,802 Saturday.
DHHS has not updated the county-level and statewide positive test rate since Monday's report.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 3.3% on Monday. The statewide rate was 2.6%.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 832 in Tuesday's report to 799 Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 142 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 11 from Monday.
Statewide, 88 patients are on ventilators, including 16 in the Triad region.
There were 14 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including two in the Triad region.
