Numerous reports of loud noises in Lewisville reported to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received so many phone calls Saturday about loud noises around Lewisville that the 911 system was overwhelmed, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

"We have had no reports of injuries, and we do not have a confirmed cause of the noises," the sheriff's office said in its message about 7:30 p.m. "Remember only call 911 in an emergency.

"Currently those with actual emergencies cannot reach our communications center and are being rolled over to surrounding counties," the sheriff's office said.

LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the sheriff's office is trying to control the non emergency calls that are overwhelming the 911 system.

