Numerous trees, power lines down in northern Winston-Salem. Police warn drivers to use caution.

High winds, part of a line of thunderstorms that passed through much of North Carolina on Friday afternoon, toppled trees onto numerous homes and vehicles in Winston-Salem, particularly in the northeastern of the city.

The storms also knocked down power lines, causing a combined 28,000 power outages in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. No injuries were reported.

In northeastern Winston-Salem, people along Betsy Drive and Day Road experienced a thunderstorm with strong winds about 4:30 p.m. The storm knocked down trees onto several houses and parked vehicles, as well as forcing power lines to sag onto a metal fence and become entangled within a fallen tree.

The residents in the affected areas said they didn’t lose power, but city firefighters warned them not to touch the fallen lines near puddles or the metal fence.

Keely Jackson, who lives on Day Road, said that the storm arrived quickly over her neighborhood. She was concerned that a fallen tree was blocking her driveway.

Laura Jackson, Keely’s mother, said she was worried about a live power line that was lying on a neighbor’s metal fence.

“There are kids out here, and they are everywhere,” Laura Jackson said.

“It was out of the blue,” Laura Jackson said of the storm. “The hail was baseball-size.”

Tameka White, who also lives on Day Road, said she was in her house with her three children when she noticed that the power lines were sparking.

“It looked like more than a thunderstorm,” White said. “I heard the hail hitting the house.”

The storm toppled a tree onto her house and another tree onto her car. When the storm was moving through her neighborhood, White and her family went to their basement and stayed there for 30 minutes, she said.

White’s 5-year-old daughter, Kimora, was scared as the storm passed over the area, her mother said.

“I was scared, too, when I looked outside,” White said. “The lights flicked on and off.”

Kayla Ortega, who lives on Day Road, said she had just arrived home when the storm hit.

“I was about to make dinner, and I saw the sparks in front of the house,” Ortega said. “That startled all of us.”

Her house wasn’t damaged, but the storm toppled a tree onto a fence in her backway, Ortega said. Another tree struck a white Volkswagen Jetta parked in her yard.

Winston-Salem police reported Friday that storms had also knocked down trees and power lines along Germanton Road, Oak Summit Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Old Rural Hall Road, Pineview Drive and University Parkway at Hanes Mill Road.

Duke Energy Corp. reported about 6:10 p.m. that 10,746 of its customers in Forsyth County and 15,245 of its customers in Guilford County were without electricity.

In addition, Duke Energy and Blue Electric Membership Corp. reported that 2,350 of its customers lost power in Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, according to the companies’ websites.

Later Friday night, Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Energy crews had restored power in many areas, though 12,860 customers were still without power in Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Wilkes, Yadkin, Watauga and Ashe counties.

Of that amount, Duke Energy said 6,333 customers in Forsyth and 5,681 in Guilford were without electricity shortly before 10 p.m., according to the company’s website.

The storm produced wind gusts ranging from 49 mph near Colfax to 53 mph near northeastern Winston-Salem, the National Weather Service said.

Hail ranging from 0.75 inches to 0.88 inches were reported in Guilford and Forsyth counties.

Earlier on Friday, the weather service issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for both regions.

