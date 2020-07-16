A week after charges were announced, a nurse has been arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of John Elliott Neville, according to court records.
Michelle Heughins, 44, of Murfreesboro Road in Nashville, Tenn., turned herself in at the magistrate's office at 10 a.m. Wednesday. She was released on an unsecured $15,000 bond and given a court date of July 30.
He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died on Dec. 4, 2019 of a brain injury that came about after his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded, according to the autopsy.
On July 8, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that Heughins and five former detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The detention officers were served with the arrest warrants just before the news conference and were all released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. They all received court dates of July 23.
According to the autopsy report, the detention officers and Heughins left the cell, where Neville had been stripped of his clothes and was still in a prone position. Heughins noticed that Neville was not breathing, and detention officers went back in to start performing CPR.
The same day that Heughins was served with the arrest warrant, protesters staged an all-day occupy event that included marching to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, to demand answers and transparency in the investigation into Neville's death.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death until June 26.
