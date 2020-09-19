Nursing homes can have indoor visitors under new federal guidelines

Family members of nursing-home residents may soon gain access to indoor visitations — with restrictions — under new guidance issued last week by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.
CMS said the guidance allows visits beyond "compassionate care situations."
To qualify, facilities must not have had a COVID-19 outbreak in the last 14 days and must not be currently testing for an outbreak. CMS said indoor visitation can be held in resident rooms, dedicated visitation spaces and outdoors.
Facilities are recommended to include each county's positive case rate in their considerations for indoor visitations, with different criteria for counties with a rate below 5% and those with rates between 5% and 10%.
Facilities are recommended, but not required, to test visitors, and social-distancing guidelines remain in effect.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond when asked if it planned to implement the latest guidance, which represents a significant easing of federal guidelines.
"While CMS guidance has focused on protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, we recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on residents," the agency said in its news release.
"Residents may feel socially isolated, leading to increased risk for depression, anxiety and other expressions of distress. Residents living with cognitive impairment or other disabilities may find visitor restrictions and other on-going changes related to COVID-19 confusing or upsetting."
"CMS understands that nursing home residents derive value from the physical, emotional and spiritual support they receive through visitation from family and friends."
Recommendations call for limitations on the number of visitors per resident during any visit, as well as limits on the overall number of visitors in the facility at any one time, based on its physical space.
Visits are recommended to last for a scheduled time. Facilities are to make accommodations for roommates of residents who cannot leave their room.
Calls for fewer restrictions
In recent months, Republican legislative leaders have urged the Cooper administration to ease visitor restrictions on long-term care facilities as a quality-of-life issue.
DHHS eased restrictions Sept. 4 for residents of skilled-nursing facilities to permit outdoor visits with family members and friends.
An order issued Sept. 1 by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allowed for limited outdoor meetings with up to two visitors. The order is in effect through at least Tuesday.
The order is part of a partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration that went into effect Sept. 4.
"We've been allowing outdoor visitation for other long-term care facilities, but we had not allowed them yet at skilled nursing facilities because most residents tend to be medically frail," Cohen said. "We have worked very hard at protecting them.
"We've been trying to find this balance in recognizing that visitation is part of leading a full and complete life, but keeping the virus out of those settings as much as possible."
Skilled nursing facilities with an active outbreaks cannot participate.
"A facility should accommodate visitation to the greatest extent possible for each resident," according to the order. "Facilities should require scheduling of visits in advance, and visits should be dependent on availability of suitable space, sufficient staffing and personal protective equipment at the facility to meet resident care needs."
Facilities can limit "the length of any visit, the days on which visits will be permitted, the hours during a day when visits will be permitted, and the number of times during a day or week visitation may occur," according to the order.
Other requirements include having a testing plan; an updated written infection control or preparedness plan for COVID-19; having designated locations conducive to visiting that allow for social distancing; and maintaining staffing levels without resorting to crisis capacity strategies.
Cohen's order places several restrictions on residents and visitors, including:
* Wearing a mask at all times.
* Remaining at least 6 feet apart except for compassionate care circumstances, such as end of life scenarios.
* Not permitting visits if anyone is showing signs of respiratory illness or other COVID-19 symptoms.
* Visitors providing medical documentation that they are symptom-free if they had been infected by the virus.
The order allows facilities to "have discretion to alter visitation practices based on disease transmission in the facility or community, visitor non-compliance, or other factors."
As of noon Friday, at least 1,637 residents of nursing homes or residential-care centers in the state had died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 51% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There have been at least 14,512 cases of the virus in long-term care facilities, representing 7.5% of the statewide total.
336-727-7376