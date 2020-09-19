Nursing homes can have indoor visitors under new federal guidelines

The order is part of a partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration that went into effect Sept. 4.

"We've been allowing outdoor visitation for other long-term care facilities, but we had not allowed them yet at skilled nursing facilities because most residents tend to be medically frail," Cohen said. "We have worked very hard at protecting them.

"We've been trying to find this balance in recognizing that visitation is part of leading a full and complete life, but keeping the virus out of those settings as much as possible."

Skilled nursing facilities with an active outbreaks cannot participate.

"A facility should accommodate visitation to the greatest extent possible for each resident," according to the order. "Facilities should require scheduling of visits in advance, and visits should be dependent on availability of suitable space, sufficient staffing and personal protective equipment at the facility to meet resident care needs."

Facilities can limit "the length of any visit, the days on which visits will be permitted, the hours during a day when visits will be permitted, and the number of times during a day or week visitation may occur," according to the order.