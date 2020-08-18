Someone interrupted an art teacher's virtual class Tuesday, yelling obscenities and making inappropriate gestures, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a statement. The incident happened at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville.
The person accused of the disruption is not a student at the school but is a student in the school district, according to the statement.
It’s not clear how the student gained access into the virtual class.
The teacher was using Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that many local teachers are using to interact with their students. Its use has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as more meetings move online.
"Zoom Bombs," as they are known, happen when an outsider hacks into a meeting. In June, a hacker interrupted a Zoom meeting of 500 staff members at Wake Forest University with racist slurs and anti-Semitic images.
The teacher at Southeast was able to shut down the Zoom meeting.
Parents of students were notified about the incident.
A photo showing racist slurs written on a teacher’s classroom page began to circulate on social media Tuesday afternoon. The “N” word was written three times.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said he could not get into the specifics of the investigation.
More than 54,500 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools started the school year Monday with full-time remote learning to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The school system has said there will be more live interaction among teachers and students than last spring, through videoconferencing platforms including Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
"District leaders will follow district disciplinary guidelines as necessary. Parents of students in the class have been notified about the incident," according to the statement.
It reminded students and parents that links to specific class meetings should stay with the participants in the class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.