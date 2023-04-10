Keith Vest didn’t set out to be a central storyline in a movie tabbed for a spot in RiverRun International Film Festival.

It just worked out that way.

“I don’t like talking about it actually,” said the 55-year-old whose private battle with cancer wound up featured publicly in “Riding in the Dark,” a documentary chosen to be among 174 films from 34 different countries featured in the festival.

Conceived casually just before the pandemic closed the world, “Riding in the Dark” started out as an amorphous idea to document a group of weekend warrior/cyclists who’ve pounded city streets on two wheels for more than 20 years every day at an ungodly 5:30 a.m.

“We thought it might be something cool to show our grandchildren one day about what grandpa was doing out there,” Vest said.

Motivation

The idea started in a dank basement where Vest was atop an indoor trainer — basically a stationary bike hooked up to electronic monitors — when another rider named Wes Salisbury asked Vest if he’d ever thought about doing a short documentary.

Their group had been around for 20 years and had attracted a lot of, shall we say, interesting characters.

“We figured it’d be a movie about misfits, has-beens and never-weres who were still out racing each other with no real prizes or jerseys to win,” he said. “Nothing other than beer.”

But a casual idea took a serious turn once Salisbury spoke to an actual filmmaker named Griffin Davis about getting involved.

They started videotaping interviews with individual members of the group, which had become known simply as “0530” — pronounced “Oh Five Thirty” — and footage shot from the back of a pickup truck from the early morning rides.

An obvious storyline began to emerge. Obvious to everyone except Vest, who had been concentrating on his treatment and recovery.

The professional storytellers, once they started reviewing their interviews, heard Vest casually mention his recovery from stage four cancer as an explanation for why he was on a bike with a few dozen others when normal people are just stirring.

An acquaintance, Vest said, was diagnosed with the same cancer around the same time his disease was detected. That man died a few months later and that served as motivation.

(Vest’s cancer has been in remission for four years.)

“I couldn’t do much,” Vest said of his treatments. “But even on days when I was as sick as I’d ever been I got on (an indoor trainer) for 20 minutes and tried to sweat. I figured I’d try to get the cancer out.”

‘Thrilled to be there’

Because much of the filming took place during the pandemic in 2020, the filmmakers more or less had a captive set of subjects and storylines.

Travel had been greatly curtailed and what gatherings did occur were recommended to be held outdoors and at a social distance — a near perfect setting for cycling.

Even then, once the editing had begun, riders thought they’d made a team film for members of the 0530 to enjoy and laugh at each other.

It turned out, as the editors saw, a documentary had been created which showed the power of building community through shared interests, effort and pulling together.

And once they saw a finished product, producers decided to enter it for consideration at various film festivals — the homegrown RiverRun International near the top of the list.

To their delight, the producers learned that “Riding in the Dark” had indeed made the cut. They got a glimpse of what that means last week at a launch party for RiverRun’s 25th anniversary when chunks of their documentary were featured in a promo reel.

“We all know what RiverRun means to the city and we were just thrilled to be there,” Vest said. “And then two-thirds of the way through the promos we saw 30-40 seconds of it. We were freaking out.”

Pretty sweet. It’s a long way from an offhand remark in a sweaty basement to a prominent spot in a gala.