Officer involved in shooting in Winston-Salem; person taken to hospital, officer not injured
Officer involved in shooting in Winston-Salem; person taken to hospital, officer not injured

Shooting

Winston-Salem Police tape off the scene following a shooting Sunday on Bell West Drive.

 Lisa O'Donnell, Journal

A Winston-Salem police officer was involved in a shooting on Sunday at 4715 Bell West Drive.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance at the home around 12:10 p.m., according to Lt. Greg Dorn. 

A person inside the home was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dorn said. The police officer was not injured. 

The family at the home is cooperating with police, Dorn said. He deferred all other questions to Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who will give an update today at 7 p.m. 

Bell West Drive is off Linville Road. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

