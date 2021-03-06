Official offers suggestions for parents

Twenty percent of Americans have a mental illness, according to Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.
About 50% of those conditions start by age 14 and 75% percent by age 25.
For parents concerned about their children, Hagler offers some suggestions:
• Try to set up a dedicated work space outside the bedroom for online learners.
• Encourage breaks. "Just staring at a screen for a long period of time, that's not good for anybody's mental health, let alone a child," he said.
• Encourage regular sleeping and eating schedules. Young people need a lot of sleep.
• Look for unusual behavior, such as avoiding friends, lashing out at parents and becoming more easily irritable and changes in sleeping and eating. "If you see a cluster of things, that can be a potential sign for depression," Hagler said. "Trust your instincts."
• Encourage outside activities and visits with friends while maintaining social distancing.
• If you have concerns, make an appointment with your child's primary care doctor. Doctors can make referrals if needed.
• Visit www.triadmentalhealth.org/ for more information and resources.
"The bottom line is that this has been the equivalent of a trauma," Hagler said. "One day, we're in our offices, and the next day everything is shut down. It happened quickly, and we've been learning how to navigate our way through it."
