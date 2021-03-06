Official offers suggestions for parents

Twenty percent of Americans have a mental illness, according to Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.

About 50% of those conditions start by age 14 and 75% percent by age 25.

For parents concerned about their children, Hagler offers some suggestions:

• Try to set up a dedicated work space outside the bedroom for online learners.

• Encourage breaks. "Just staring at a screen for a long period of time, that's not good for anybody's mental health, let alone a child," he said.

• Encourage regular sleeping and eating schedules. Young people need a lot of sleep.

• Look for unusual behavior, such as avoiding friends, lashing out at parents and becoming more easily irritable and changes in sleeping and eating. "If you see a cluster of things, that can be a potential sign for depression," Hagler said. "Trust your instincts."

• Encourage outside activities and visits with friends while maintaining social distancing.

• If you have concerns, make an appointment with your child's primary care doctor. Doctors can make referrals if needed.