Official: Worker's body found after fire at QVC facility

ROCKY MOUNT — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted, destroying most of the facility, a local official said Sunday.

Edgecombe County Manger Eric Evans said authorities found the man's body Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount.

A QVC spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

More than 300 employees were working at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility when the fire broke out early Saturday.

On Saturday, Evans initially said all of the center's employees appeared to be accounted for. Later, however, he said the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office was looking for a worker who was missing after the fire.

Authorities did not identify the victim, but relatives of the missing worker, 21-year-old Kevon Ricks, told WTVD-TV they hadn't heard from him since the fire. A relative told the TV station they were informed of the body's discovery.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted he was "saddened by the loss of life" during the fire.