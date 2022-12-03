Officials: 21-year-old Winston-Salem man crashes car, dies following chase with sheriff's deputies

A 21-year-old man died following a chase and subsequent wreck on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at 9:38 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Honda Accord for a violation of auto law, officials said.

At Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Rams Drive, the deputy activated blue lights and a siren to initiate a traffic stop, officials said.

The driver of the Honda Accord eventually accelaterated, driving at a high rate of speed, officials said.

At 9:40 p.m., the incident ended at the intersection of East Clemmonsville Road and Thomasville Road when the Honda Accord's driver ran a stoplight and crashed into a bystander's vehicle, officials said.

Deputies, along with Winston Salem Police, rendered aid to the occupants in both vehicles until EMS arrived, officials said.

The driver of the Accord died from injuries sustained in the crash, officials said. The passenger in the Accord suffered no injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.

The investigation is ongoing.

“As always, our condolences go out to the family and the community for the loss of their loved one. Any loss of life is a loss to our community,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said.