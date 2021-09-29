 Skip to main content
Officials ask for help locating missing man, 31, in Dobson
Officials ask for help locating missing man, 31, in Dobson

Dennis Alvin Batts Jr.

Dennis Alvin Batts Jr.

 Dobson Police Department, Provided

DOBSON — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Dennis Alvin Batts Jr.. is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Batts was last seen in the 600 block of West Kopp Street wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, the alert said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Dobson Police Department at 336-356-8161.

