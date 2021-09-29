Officials ask for help locating missing man, 31, in Dobson

DOBSON — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Alvin Batts Jr.. is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Batts was last seen in the 600 block of West Kopp Street wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, the alert said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Dobson Police Department at 336-356-8161.