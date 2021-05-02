Officials at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem talk about their iconography project

Officials at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem talked this past week about the church’s iconography project.

Father George Kouzelis, the church’s parish priest, said the iconography will beautify “an already beautiful church.”

The icons painted by iconographer Aristidis Kovaci represent windows to heaven, Kouzelis said. They are scenes from the Bible, the early history of the Greek Orthodox Church and God’s interaction with his people, Kouzelis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We venerate the icons,” Kouzelis said. “We express our utmost appreciation and thankfulness to the saints. The iconography is the most holiest place in our sanctuary.”

The history of iconography dates back to the early years of the Christian faith, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in April 2005. Iconography flourished after the Roman emperor Constantine the Great made Christianity legal in the fourth century. Iconography was a way to biblical scripture to early church members, many of whom were illiterate.

The project took place during the church’s Holy Week and coincided with its observance of Easter on Sunday, May 2, Karagiorgis said.

John Hinton

</&h6>

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.