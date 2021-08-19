 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials break ground on Reimagined Kaleideum museum in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Officials break ground on Reimagined Kaleideum museum in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
kaleideum

A rendering of the new Kaleideum building. The new Kaleideum building will be at Third Street and Town Run Lane in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Rendering provided by Kaleideum

Kaleideum broke ground Thursday on its $43.5 million museum to be built at the corner of West Third Street and Town Run Lane in downtown Winston-Salem.

The new building is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is providing $30.5 million and the City of Winston-Salem is contributing $2 million for the public investment in the new building. Kaleideum has raised $10.1 million of an $11 million capital campaign toward the remaining money.

“In designing the spaces for the reimagined Kaleideum, we have responded to the wants and needs of the community,” Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum’s executive director, said. “With the new museum, we are moving beyond the concepts of a singular children’s museum or science center to become a learning museum that blends arts and sciences while recognizing the value of both, not as silos, but as integrally connected tools that work together."

Dampier said Kaleideum will open with nine exhibitions that allow for multiple types of engagement and appeal to visitors of varying ages and development.

Previously, Kaleideum said that it had received gifts of $2.25 million from the L. David Mounts Foundation, $2 million from Novant Health, and $1 million from Wake Forest Baptist Health.

During the groundbreaking, Kaleideum announced that it has received additional gifts from many donors, including Reynolds American Foundation, a supporter who wishes to remain anonymous, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the John Wesley and Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation, Scottie and David Neill, the Duke Energy Foundation, Dr. Steven Feldman and Leora Hankin, First Citizens Bank & Trust, the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund, the Sam N. Carter and Pauline H. Carter Fund, The Winston-Salem Foundation, the Twin City Development Fund and Wells Fargo Foundation.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News