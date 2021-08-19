Officials break ground on Reimagined Kaleideum museum in Winston-Salem

Kaleideum broke ground Thursday on its $43.5 million museum to be built at the corner of West Third Street and Town Run Lane in downtown Winston-Salem.

The new building is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is providing $30.5 million and the City of Winston-Salem is contributing $2 million for the public investment in the new building. Kaleideum has raised $10.1 million of an $11 million capital campaign toward the remaining money.

“In designing the spaces for the reimagined Kaleideum, we have responded to the wants and needs of the community,” Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum’s executive director, said. “With the new museum, we are moving beyond the concepts of a singular children’s museum or science center to become a learning museum that blends arts and sciences while recognizing the value of both, not as silos, but as integrally connected tools that work together."

Dampier said Kaleideum will open with nine exhibitions that allow for multiple types of engagement and appeal to visitors of varying ages and development.

Previously, Kaleideum said that it had received gifts of $2.25 million from the L. David Mounts Foundation, $2 million from Novant Health, and $1 million from Wake Forest Baptist Health.

During the groundbreaking, Kaleideum announced that it has received additional gifts from many donors, including Reynolds American Foundation, a supporter who wishes to remain anonymous, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the John Wesley and Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation, Scottie and David Neill, the Duke Energy Foundation, Dr. Steven Feldman and Leora Hankin, First Citizens Bank & Trust, the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund, the Sam N. Carter and Pauline H. Carter Fund, The Winston-Salem Foundation, the Twin City Development Fund and Wells Fargo Foundation.

