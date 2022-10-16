Officials identity man killed after stealing, wrecking Mount Airy Fire Department SUV

MOUNT AIRY — The identity of the man who died after stealing and wrecking a Mount Airy Fire Department vehicle has been revealed by the Mount Airy Fire Chief and The Mount Airy News.

According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10 they were called to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 52 South and Fancy Gap Road, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported.

When they got on the scene, they found that a 2001 Ford Expedition SUV that belonged to the fire department had been stolen and that the suspect had wrecked it. The driver was ejected and was dead on the scene.

Fire officials say that the vehicle had flipped several times.

The deceased suspect has now been identified as Markus Evan Beamer, 28.

Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter says that the SUV Beamer stole was assigned to the person in the new fire inspection position and was not used for any kind of first-response unit.