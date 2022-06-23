Officials: Limit 911 calls to true emergencies

Forsyth County health officials and the two main hospitals are urging local residents to call 911 only for emergencies, while using other medical resources for non-emergency needs.

A joint statement was released by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.

The groups say that staffing challenges and high call volumes are increasing emergency department and ambulance wait times.

"Emergency departments have limited staff and resources that specialize in helping individuals with the most urgent and serious needs, like severe trauma, shortness of breath, chest pains, strokes or other life-threatening conditions," the groups said.

"If you do have an emergency and must call 911 or go to the emergency department, please be patient as emergency personnel and health care workers are doing the best they can to respond in a timely manner and meet the needs of everyone in the community."

Among recommended options are urgent-care clinics for people without a primary-care doctor or who can't get an appointment in the short term.

The groups promote hospital virtual care services for Baptist and Novant, as well as a 24-hour, walk-in Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 650 Highland Ave.

