 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials probe possible contamination of waterways from fertilizer plant fire
0 Comments
top story

Officials probe possible contamination of waterways from fertilizer plant fire

  • 0
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire

The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Cherry Street continues to burn, Wednesday.

 Walt Unks, Journal

State and local agencies are looking for possible contamination of waterways near the site of an ongoing fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in conjunction with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources, on Thursday issued a “precautionary advisory” for Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill Creek and Muddy Creeks, including the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation to determine the extent of the impacts from this fire to the identified waterways,” Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson said in a press release.

The investigation will determine if runoff from rain and efforts to fight the fire, at 4440 N Cherry St., have led to contamination of Monarcas Creek and areas downstream, the release added.

Monarcas Creek flows into Mill Creek, which eventually flows into Muddy Creek.

The fire, which began Monday, continued to burn Thursday at the facility where 500 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate was stored.

“Given the large amount of ammonium nitrate on site at the Weaver plant, I would imagine that nitrates would have been released into the watershed,” James Weaver, a biology professor at N.C. State University who specializes in toxicology, said in an email to the Journal.

Chemicals used by firefighters in attempting to control the blaze also could have reached waterways, he added.

The county urged residents to be on the lookout for “plumes, sheens, or fish kills,” and to avoid those waterways and call 336-776-9800 if they do encounter signs of possible contamination.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters in Sudan continue their fight against military rule

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert