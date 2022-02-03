Officials probe possible contamination of waterways from fertilizer plant fire

State and local agencies are looking for possible contamination of waterways near the site of an ongoing fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in conjunction with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources, on Thursday issued a “precautionary advisory” for Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill Creek and Muddy Creeks, including the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation to determine the extent of the impacts from this fire to the identified waterways,” Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson said in a press release.

The investigation will determine if runoff from rain and efforts to fight the fire, at 4440 N Cherry St., have led to contamination of Monarcas Creek and areas downstream, the release added.

Monarcas Creek flows into Mill Creek, which eventually flows into Muddy Creek.

The fire, which began Monday, continued to burn Thursday at the facility where 500 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate was stored.