Officials say Winston-Salem's iconic arches are safe and sound

The arches on the Green Street bridge weigh about 22 tons altogether, and are made of hollow, high-strength steel with a wall thickness of half an inch.

Shaver said the arch materials were examined in advance and on arrival to make sure they were as specified in the plans, and that all construction has to pass inspection once finished.

The Green Street bridge and the arches over U.S. 52 are owned by the city of Winston-Salem, but because they pass over state highways, must be inspected every two years, officials said.

"With anything over a roadway, we are going to have some inspection," Shaver said. "If something is going to age out, we want to know that, because we don't want the public hurt."

Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations, said an inspection of the U.S. 52 arches was carried out in August 2020.

"We are still working with the state on (inspecting) the Green Street and Strollway bridges," Huff said. The Strollway bridge is also meant to enhance Salem Parkway's appearance, but will do so with plantings rather than arches.

The U.S. 52 arches are also made of steel tubes with a half-inch wall thickness.