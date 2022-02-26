Officials say Winston-Salem's iconic arches are safe and sound

Local and state officials say they believe the arches of the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge and the arches over U.S. 52 at Research Parkway are safe, following the recent collapse of 40-ton wooden arches over a bridge in the city of Hickory.
They cite differences in construction materials, for starters, but they're also stressing that great care was taken in their installation.
"We had our design engineers on site to make sure everything was done in compliance with the design," said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, speaking of the process of putting up the Green Street bridge.
As in Winston-Salem, the arches in Hickory were meant to be iconic monuments to civic aspirations. In fact, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess was quoted in the Hickory Daily Record as saying they would "last forever."
They actually stood for less than a year. Early on Feb. 18, the arches that soared over a pedestrian bridge crossing N.C. 127 in downtown Hickory abruptly collapsed for reasons that have not yet been determined. No one was hurt.
There were foreboding signs in Hickory: Slated for completion in April 2021, the arches' installation was delayed after a section of one wooden arch splintered and required repair.
"They are obviously two really different kinds of bridges," Aaron King, assistant city manager in Winston-Salem, said in reference to the arches here and in Hickory. "The one in Hickory was a 40-ton wooden bridge, much heavier than the one we have here."
The company that built the Hickory arches was not involved in the construction here.
Winston-Salem's metal arched structures are different from each other, despite the similarity in appearance.
The arches over U.S. 52 are decorative only and play no role in the support of the U.S. 52 bridge that crosses beneath it.
By contrast, the arches of the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge are an integral design feature that, with the help of 36 stainless steel hanger rods, support the bridge structure as it passes over Salem Parkway.
The Green Street bridge had temporary supports in its center when Salem Parkway first opened, since the state's construction priority was getting the new highway reopened.
Crews worked at night that spring to install the hanger rods, then carefully tension them according to a predetermined plan. Shaver said Tuesday that the bridge engineers were on site along with a testing firm that was making sure the loads on the arches were properly set.
The arches on the Green Street bridge weigh about 22 tons altogether, and are made of hollow, high-strength steel with a wall thickness of half an inch.
Shaver said the arch materials were examined in advance and on arrival to make sure they were as specified in the plans, and that all construction has to pass inspection once finished.
The Green Street bridge and the arches over U.S. 52 are owned by the city of Winston-Salem, but because they pass over state highways, must be inspected every two years, officials said.
"With anything over a roadway, we are going to have some inspection," Shaver said. "If something is going to age out, we want to know that, because we don't want the public hurt."
Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations, said an inspection of the U.S. 52 arches was carried out in August 2020.
"We are still working with the state on (inspecting) the Green Street and Strollway bridges," Huff said. The Strollway bridge is also meant to enhance Salem Parkway's appearance, but will do so with plantings rather than arches.
The U.S. 52 arches are also made of steel tubes with a half-inch wall thickness.
Officials said the U.S. 52 arches were engineered by a company called Parsons Brinckerhoff that later became part of another company called WSP. A message to the company for comment was not returned.
The Green Street bridge was engineered by HDR, which recently won second place recognition from Roads & Bridges magazine in its ranking of North American bridge projects.
A spokeswoman for HDR referred questions about the bridge's safety to Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that, after he heard about the collapse of the Hickory arches, he had a conversation with Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here.
"We feel really good about the structural soundness of our metal arches," Joines said. "They were well-designed, reviewed by engineers and so on."
Ivey said any engineer hired to do a project for the Department of Transportation "obviously must be prequalified to do that kind of work."
Jeremy Guy, the district engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, provided copies of the plans for the U.S. 52 arches as a way of showing some of the design factors that went into the project.
The designs note that the arches were created in accordance with standards for structural supports that would hold up signs, traffic signals or lights, and that the wind-speed velocity used to determine design characteristics was set at 90 mph.
The designs specify the amount of icing the arches should be able to withstand and note that if the arches are ever modified to increase their surface area, new wind pressure and icing analysis would have to be done to make sure the arches would still be safe.
Shaver said that one safeguard the state has for the Business 40 renovation is a six-year warranty on the work.
King notes also that engineers on a project have to certify their work.
"When he puts his seal on there, he assumes the liability," King said.
Guy said the differences between the Winston-Salem arches and the ones that collapsed in Hickory are significant enough to allay any fears of a similar mishap here.
"We have no concern," Guy said. "This unrelated incident has not caused us to go out there and perform a check, because it is not even the same type of structure."
