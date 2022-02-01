Officials wary about explosion risk at fertilizer plant fire for at least another day

The risk of explosion with some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant remained high Tuesday morning, officials said, and caused firefighters to set up a “worst-case scenario” perimeter one mile away.

“While there is no immediate danger to life and health, there is a 36-hour window that will run through (Wednesday) morning,” said Matthew Smith of the North Carolina Regional Hazardous Materials team at a news conference this morning. “We can’t go anywhere near it for at least 36 hours.”

A main point of reference for firefighters trying to contain the fire is a 2013 explosion at the West Fertilizer storage and distribution plant in West, Texas, that killed 15, injured more than 150 and destroyed more than 150 buildings.

“There were 240 tons of ammonium nitrate on site (in Texas),” said Chief Trey Mayo of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. “There are 600 tons on site here. If that doesn’t communicate the gravity of the situation, I don’t know how to verbalize that.”

The fire at Winston Weaver, located at 4440 N. Cherry St., was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday and quickly spread. Mayo said the company had chemicals stored inside the plant and in a railcar outside.