Officials wary about explosion risk at fertilizer plant fire for at least another day

The risk of explosion with some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant remained high Tuesday morning, officials said, and caused firefighters to set up a “worst-case scenario” perimeter one mile away.
“While there is no immediate danger to life and health, there is a 36-hour window that will run through (Wednesday) morning,” said Matthew Smith of the North Carolina Regional Hazardous Materials team at a news conference this morning. “We can’t go anywhere near it for at least 36 hours.”
A main point of reference for firefighters trying to contain the fire is a 2013 explosion at the West Fertilizer storage and distribution plant in West, Texas, that killed 15, injured more than 150 and destroyed more than 150 buildings.
“There were 240 tons of ammonium nitrate on site (in Texas),” said Chief Trey Mayo of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. “There are 600 tons on site here. If that doesn’t communicate the gravity of the situation, I don’t know how to verbalize that.”
The fire at Winston Weaver, located at 4440 N. Cherry St., was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday and quickly spread. Mayo said the company had chemicals stored inside the plant and in a railcar outside.
No cause for the fire is known, but determining it is not an immediate concern. The fire department last inspected the plant Dec. 21 and no violations were found.
“The plan right now is not to place personnel on site for at least 48 hours,” Mayo said.
A few mini-explosions were heard (and felt) Monday night, Mayo said, but nothing significant since.
Still, city officials used a reverse 911 system Monday to call residents living within a 1-mile radius to evacuate. A half-dozen or so went to an emergency shelter opened on the grounds of the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds.
State officials ordered the evacuation of a nearby minimum security prison and Wake Forest University evacuated students and staff before canceling classes for the day Tuesday.
“We got through the night safely,” said Mayor Allen Joines. “Now we’re moving onto the next phase.
A helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol is scheduled to fly over the plant this morning with haz-mat experts to get real-time information on the fire. Drones have been flying over the site every hour since daylight.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department has five strike teams on standby should the situation worsen, Mayo said. The danger of a larger explosion is what caused officials to pull firefighters away from the plant.
“We were not making significant progress so we decided to pull our crews due to the risks at the facility,” Mayo said.
Smith said the regional haz-mat team brought in monitoring equipment overnight to measure the air and the chemical components in it.
“We started two miles outside the origin and are bringing them closer in 1,000-foot increments,” he said.
The risk of explosion will be determined by how confined the ammonium nitrate and the pressure that may be building underneath. The top layer of the chemical causes the confinement, so proper storage and adequate ventilation will be important.
Ammonium nitrate is one of the world’s most common fertilizers and is a key component in many types of explosives used in mining. To create blasts, ammonium nitrate is mixed with fuel oil and detonated by an explosive charge.
“We’re only 14 hours in right now … less than halfway through,” Mayo said. “I’m not a chemist and I’m not a hazardous materials expert. (The conditions) just haven’t been quite right yet (for an explosion.)”
One concern for those near the fire’s smoke plume is a byproduct called nitrous oxide. The danger from that, Smith said, is mostly an irritant.
“Coughing, sneezing, maybe a rash,” he said. “Everybody should just calm down about that. There is no cause for concern about a great deal of bodily risk.”
As of 9 a.m., Smith said, dealing with the fire is “basically a waiting game. It’s not worth risking firefighters.
“It’s at a happy state right now. We don’t want to change that. In 12, 14, 16 hours we’ll know more. It’s in what we call a ‘decay’ phase.”
