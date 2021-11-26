 Skip to main content
Old Belews Creek Road reopened following crash
Winston-Salem police have reopened a section of Old Belews Creek Road following a traffic crash Friday night that brought down a number of power lines, authorities said Saturday.

The section of Old Belews Creek Road between Beeson Dairy Road and Alvarado Street was reopened early Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers closed that section of the road following a traffic crash that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, police Lt. Michelle Lovejoy said.

A truck struck and toppled a power pole, Lovejoy said. The truck dragged the pole, and that pulled down other poles and their power lines, Lovejoy said.

No further details about the crash were available Saturday.

Crews with Duke Energy Corp. and a telephone company repaired the damage, Lovejoy said. Electricity has been restored to Duke Energy customers in the affected area in northeastern Forsyth County.

