Old Salem Museums and Gardens offers more for visitors during Phase Two reopening

Visitors returned to Old Salem Museums and Gardens this week as the historic district reopened select venues and activities.
Brett Absher of Kernersville visited on Wednesday with his wife and daughter and a friend of the family.
As the group sat at a bench table enjoying ginger cookies from Winkler Bakery, Absher said it has been about 15 years since he last visited Old Salem.
“I think it’s a bit of paradise in the middle of the city,” Absher said. “You’re just within steps of downtown Winston-Salem, but it’s a quiet and beautiful place. It’s really wonderful.”
He said he looks forward to when Old Salem reopens more venues and is back to normal operations.
“I understand they laid off a lot of people here, so it will be cool when people can come back to work and they get fully staffed and everything,” Absher said.
Old Salem has been reopening gradually since it closed on March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the museum moved into Phase Two of its reopening. Current operating hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with a suggested donation of $10 to enter all of the venues. This is a discount from the regular adult price of $27.
About 50 percent of the museum’s venues are now open. In Old Salem’s Phase One reopening, Salem Pathways, a new choose-your-own-adventure, self-guided tour experience started in April, Historic Winkler Baker reopened in May, and The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) and the Horton Museum Center reopened in June.
The latest reopenings include Miksch House and Gardens, The Boys’ School, the Seed Saving Lab, the Old Salem Visitors Center and Muddy Creek Café.
According to the Muddy Creek Café website, its current hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Garrett Whitehead, manager of Muddy Creek Café, said it feels good to have the venue open again.
“We’ve been fairly busy with training new staff,” Whitehead said. “They are all handling it real well. It’s good to have something to do again.”
Muddy Creek Café held its first Open Mic night since reopening on Wednesday. The event, run by musician Country Dan Collins, typically attracts singers and bands.
Terry Taylor, Old Salem’s chief operating officer, said that things went well Wednesday.
“It was what I would call a steady trickle of people through the district,” Taylor said. “It was not overwhelming, but the numbers were good and everybody was pleased. We’re kind of getting our feet wet again with our procedures.”
He did not have a total number of people who visited that day but said about 120 people visited the Boys’ School and the Miksch House.
“It’s possible we had more than that,” Taylor said.
He said they had a lot of cash donations the first day and are using new technology called a DipJar.
“It allows people to use their credit card or a debit card and dip a donation,” he said.
All spruced up
Prior to the Phase Two opening, Old Salem did restoration work throughout the historic district. The museum’s 2021 Fresh Coat Initiative has targeted repairs and painting on numerous historic structures as well as fences, benches, light posts and other Main Street features. Infrastructure work such as new brick sidewalks, street trees, curbing and street resurfacing has also been underway.
“We still have some street work going on in the district,” Taylor said.
Visitors will find a newly renovated and repainted Winkler Bakery. Its treats include traditional Moravian treats such as sugar cakes and Lovefeast buns.
Historic sites, storyboards and interpreters will share Old Salem’s latest Hidden Town research. The Hidden Town Project is researching the history of enslaved and free people of African descent who were held in bondage in Salem.
The 1794 Boys School has been renovated, and a new exhibit that explores travel and transportation in 18th and 19th century Salem has opened in the Visitor Center.
“It’s about the Moravians and when they used to travel with a horse and buggy and wagon,” Taylor said. “It’s fascinating.”
A John Vogler family buggy is one of the items on display. There’s a sign that says the family took a trip in the small coach from Salem to Philadelphia, Pa., in 1831. The trip took two months over mostly unpaved roads.
A model of the historic district of Salem also is on display in the Visitors Center. It represents the founders’ vision of Salem.
There are more than 250 varieties of heirloom and “old fashioned” varieties of vegetables, flowers and herbs in the Gardens and Seed Saving Lab that come from Old Salem’s gardens. Visitors get to take part in the process of seed saving, and learn about Old Salem’s relationship with local food banks to combat food scarcity and its commitment to environmental social justice.
Among the new works on view at MESDA are never before exhibited works by David Drake, a potter and poet who was enslaved in Edgefield, S.C.
Taylor said that Salem Stitches Quilting Lab has been doing classes off and on but is now back on a more regular schedule.
Old Salem officials don’t expect school groups to return until the spring or fall of 2022. But Taylor said Old Salem has opened its sales for field trips for teachers this fall.
“We’ve heard from a few,” he said referring to inquiries. “Primarily, we’ve heard from private schools and home schools. A lot of the public schools are still under very specific guidelines about planning field trips.”
On Oct. 6, Old Salem plans to move into Phase Three of its reopening.
“That means more venues will be open and it will be kind of more of a back-to-normal type situation,” Taylor said. “That’s what we’re planning right now, unless things change with the delta variant. We’re just playing it by ear and hoping for the best.”
Taylor said that Old Salem’s most up-to-date information about venues and activities that are open is on its website at oldsalem.org. Old Salem is also on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
‘Coming back home’
Old Salem employees such as Deborah Crews, known as Sister Deborah by visitors, are happy see customers back in the historic district.
Crews is a floating guide at Old Salem but prefers the title fremdenfuhrer. On Wednesday, she was working in Winkler Bakery.
“I have had people come in and stand here and cry,” Crews said. “It just made me cry with them because they would be so happy.”
She said a woman and her husband came all the way from Texas when Winkler Bakery opened in May after seeing her and Brianna Johnson, the retail manager for Winkler Bakery, in an Old Salem promotion video.
Crews said the woman told her, “I came here specifically to see if I could find you.”
The woman went on to tell Crews that she watched the video over and over.
“She said when she saw us walk up and open that door (of Winkler Bakery) she just sat and cried,” Crews said, adding that she and Johnson were in their 18th century attire.
The woman’s husband explained to Crews that for his wife that scene “felt like getting to the end of this year when people could open up the door and go back into what felt like their homes.”
Crews got homesick for Old Salem while it was closed because she has spent so much time there with fellow co-workers, who she said are appreciative of each other. Now, as the historic district reopens, she is back.
“It’s like coming back home, and our family is still here,” Crews said.
