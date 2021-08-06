Old Salem Museums and Gardens offers more for visitors during Phase Two reopening

“We’ve heard from a few,” he said referring to inquiries. “Primarily, we’ve heard from private schools and home schools. A lot of the public schools are still under very specific guidelines about planning field trips.”

On Oct. 6, Old Salem plans to move into Phase Three of its reopening.

“That means more venues will be open and it will be kind of more of a back-to-normal type situation,” Taylor said. “That’s what we’re planning right now, unless things change with the delta variant. We’re just playing it by ear and hoping for the best.”

Taylor said that Old Salem’s most up-to-date information about venues and activities that are open is on its website at oldsalem.org. Old Salem is also on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

‘Coming back home’

Old Salem employees such as Deborah Crews, known as Sister Deborah by visitors, are happy see customers back in the historic district.

Crews is a floating guide at Old Salem but prefers the title fremdenfuhrer. On Wednesday, she was working in Winkler Bakery.

“I have had people come in and stand here and cry,” Crews said. “It just made me cry with them because they would be so happy.”