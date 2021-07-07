Old Salem Museums & Gardens to reopen select historic venues and activities in August

After being closed for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Salem Museums & Gardens will shift into Phase Two of its reopening Aug. 4.

Walk-in visitors will be able to visit select historic venues and activities, including Miksch House and Gardens, The Boys’ School, and Muddy Creek Café.

“We’re excited to be able to open up 50 percent of our venues to the public,” Frank Vagnone, president and chief executive of Old Salem and MESDA, said. “Our hope is that we will be very close to fully open by Oct. 6. That will be Phase 3 opening.”

In Old Salem’s Phase One reopening, Salem Pathways, a new choose-your-own-adventure, self-guided tour experience started in April, Historic Winkler Baker reopened in May, and The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) and the Horton Museum Center reopened in June.

School groups will not be part of Old Salem’s next phase of reopening.

Based on conversations Old Salem staff has had with school districts where its student groups normally come from, Vagnone said, they are not coming this year.

He doesn’t expect school groups to return until the spring or fall of 2022.