Old Salem selling land near historic area for housing development

To sell the properties, Old Salem is inviting area brokers to submit proposals for handling the sale.

Old Salem officials said that since the 1980s, Old Salem has been buying properties along Walnut, Marshall, Broad and Poplar streets as a way of both controlling commercial development and protecting the historic district of Old Salem.

Old Salem sold property in the 1980s to the developer of Tanner's Run, a development built in 1985 and located on South Marshall Street south of Brookstown Avenue.

Additional lots were sold in the mid-2000s and were developed into townhouses along South Marshall Street and Poplar Streets between West and Walnut streets.

Old Salem officials said the sale of some other non-historic lots they own outside the historic district is possible in the future.

In the 70 years since the founding of Old Salem, officials said, the museum and gardens have been involved in 240 land and home purchases and sales.

Old Salem has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Old Salem officials said the sale has nothing to do with the coronavirus or any financial difficulties the attraction is experiencing, but that the sale is in line with strategies under consideration since 2012.