Old Sears at Hanes Mall to be COVID-19 vaccination site. Goal is open on Jan. 25.

The former Sears retail store at Hanes Mall owned by Novant Health Inc. is going to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Forsyth County, the system said Friday.

The goal is to open the Hanes Mall site on Jan. 25, said Pam Oliver, president of Novant's Physician Network.

Novant said the site could provide up to 7,000 vaccinations a day at, if it's able to get a consistent supply of vaccine from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The doses would be provided by appointment only. Oliver said the current plan is a weekday schedule of either 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — again depending on weekly allocations from DHHS.

Novant's vaccination on Highland Avenue would move to the Hanes Mall site.

Novant would establish a community site in eastern Winston-Salem where it could provide between 500 and 550 doses per week. That site has not yet been chosen.

Oliver said there would be a similar vaccination initiative in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center, and sites in Brunswick and Rowan counties.

The real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Auto Center and the mall department store building for $14.5 million in October 2018.