Older adults should avoid most public outings during current COVID-19 surge, Gov. warns

As North Carolina prepares to enter 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper provided perhaps his most stark public-health warning Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper's message was geared primarily toward individuals ages 65 and older, and those with an underlying health condition.

The warning was spurred by the latest North Carolina-centric recommendations from the White House's coronavirus task force.

"The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren't wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicine delivered to avoid exposure," Cooper said. "That's a lot. The recommendations stresses that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That's how prevalent this virus is right now.

"This is simply a matter of life or death," Cooper said. "The vaccines offer hope, but they will take time."

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, stressed Wednesday that "the spread is so critical ... that if you are under the age of 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID even if you don't have any symptoms."