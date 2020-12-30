Older adults should avoid most public outings during current COVID-19 surge, Gov. warns

As North Carolina prepares to enter 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper provided perhaps his most stark public-health warning Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper's message was geared primarily toward individuals ages 65 and older, and those with an underlying health condition.
The warning was spurred by the latest North Carolina-centric recommendations from the White House's coronavirus task force.
"The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren't wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicine delivered to avoid exposure," Cooper said. "That's a lot. The recommendations stresses that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That's how prevalent this virus is right now.
"This is simply a matter of life or death," Cooper said. "The vaccines offer hope, but they will take time."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, stressed Wednesday that "the spread is so critical ... that if you are under the age of 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID even if you don't have any symptoms."
"The (White House) task force warns that you are dangerous to others, and must isolate from anyone at increased risk for severe disease, and get yourself tested."
Cohen said the task force also recommends that if you are over age 55 or have significant health conditions, "you should not enter any indoor public spaces."
Update
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said a glitch in COVID-19 reporting metrics Tuesday resulted in Wednesday's report including 36 hours' worth of data, while Thursday's report will contain just 12 hours of data.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The primary impact of the reporting glitch is 8,551 new COVID-19 cases being reported statewide for Wednesday. That represents a daily high for the pandemic, surpassing 8,444 reported Dec. 19.
The statewide case total is at 532,830 since mid-March.
There also were 155 additional deaths reported statewide, shattering the previous daily high of 98 reported on Dec. 16. The overall death total is 6,729.
For Forsyth County, there were 297 new cases for the latest reporting period with no additional deaths. The highest number of new daily cases in Forsyth was 353 on Dec. 19.
The overall Forsyth totals are at 20,374 cases and 221 deaths.
With 55 of those deaths occurring this month, December has the most since the pandemic began.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 85.2% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 17,106 out of 20,077. There are 2,750 active cases in the county.
'Urgent priority'
Cooper said the recent statewide pandemic record highs for hospitalizations and positive test rates have "become an urgent priority."
The most recent in a string of daily highs for both metrics came as the state had a short-term decrease in testing and positive cases during the Christmas holiday period.
The first round of socioeconomic restrictions orders from Cooper during the first weeks of the pandemic were designed to keep the state's hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations.
There were 3,339 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's down 38 from the previous high of 3,377 on Tuesday.
The pandemic's squeeze on the Triad's three major health care systems continues to tighten in terms of patients requiring care in intensive-care units.
The 17-county Triad region has 967 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down two from the record high of 969 on Tuesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. The Charlotte region currently has the second-highest number, with 841 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
The state had a record-high positive test rate at 14.8% out of 20,925 tests conducted Monday. The previous high was 14% reported Saturday based on 36,320 tests.
DHHS reported about 750 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Tuesday with an 11.9% positive test rate.
The highest positivity rate Forsyth has seen was 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Tuesday.
