Omicron surge claims another eight lives in Forsyth as new cases decline

The death toll from the omicron surge in Forsyth County has increased by an additional eight residents even as other key COVID-19 metrics continue to trend down.
There have been at least 36 deaths reported so far for February in Forsyth by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth has been reported three times so far this month with a daily death count of eight.
The daily record for death totals in Forsyth is nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available to the general public.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. The county has had 728 related deaths for the pandemic that began in earnest in mid-March 2020.
Statewide, 85 new deaths were listed in Friday’s report for an overall total of 21,685.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 212 new cases, compared with 275 Thursday, 320 Wednesday and 144 Tuesday.
The 139 cases reported for Monday is the lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
Overall, Forsyth has had 89,470 cases since the pandemic began.
Not unexpected
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 73% of COVID-19 deaths in the county involve those ages 65 and older.
The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard for long-term care facilities, updated Tuesday, listed eight more COVID-19 related deaths compared with the previous report.
There have been at least 19 deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities during the omicron outbreak, which began about six weeks ago.
On Thursday, Swift said he compares the delta surge to a tornado with a narrow path causing severe destruction on its path, while omicron is like a hurricane where the path of the damage is wider and encompasses more individuals.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”
Forsyth forecasts
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 24.8% as of noon Thursday, down from 26.6% on Thursday and from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.
The statewide rate was 15.4%, its lowest level since 15.2% on Dec. 25.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 82 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates right now amid calls to ease or rescind indoor restrictions from anti-mask advocates.
Citing some northeastern states that are relaxing their mask mandates toward the end of February, Swift pointed out those states’ omicron surges began about three weeks before North Carolina.
Swift said Forsyth needs “to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate.”
“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 7,539 new cases, compared with 8,725 Thursday, 10,513 Wednesday and 4,648 Tuesday.
Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.52 million cases for the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Local, state and national public-health officials have said since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines that the shots will not prevent people from becoming sick, but will help ensure cases are less severe.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward pattern.
The statewide total listed in Friday’s report is 3,556, down 130 from Thursday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 15 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 794 COVID-19 patients Friday, down 26 from the previous report.
Swift said Novant Health Inc.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 159 on Thursday, down from 192 last week. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has declined from 236 last week to 181 on Thursday,
Statewide, 391 patients are on ventilators, including 87 in the Triad region. There were 71 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 16 in the Triad region.
The state said that as of Feb. 3, unvaccinated patients made up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Those fully vaccinated but not boosted are 27.1% hospitalizations and 18.7% of ICU patients. Those fully vaccinated and boosted are 6% of hospitalizations and 4.4% of ICU patients.
