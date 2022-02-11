Omicron surge claims another eight lives in Forsyth as new cases decline

The statewide rate was 15.4%, its lowest level since 15.2% on Dec. 25.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 82 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates right now amid calls to ease or rescind indoor restrictions from anti-mask advocates.

Citing some northeastern states that are relaxing their mask mandates toward the end of February, Swift pointed out those states’ omicron surges began about three weeks before North Carolina.

Swift said Forsyth needs “to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate.”

“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”

Statewide update