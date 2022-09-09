On 9/11, Interfaith gathering carries added meaning as new rabbi is introduced in Clemmons mosque

No matter how many times he speaks to a new group — or how unrelated the topic — Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker knows that some members of the audience will be curious.

They’ll have questions even if they’re too polite to ask them aloud.

And how could they not?

Cytron-Walker, you may recall, was presiding in January over a Sabbath service in Texas when a gunman held the congregation hostage for more than 10 hours.

The incident, which ended with a dramatic rescue led by the FBI, captured the nation’s attention — albeit fleetingly — as what initially appeared to be another in a long, sad line of hateful violence.

So when Cytron-Walker takes his turn to speak Sunday afternoon at an Interfaith Winston-Salem gathering at the Clemmons Islamic Center, he’ll be prepared for those wondering.

“I think it’ll play a small role, the experience that I had on Jan. 15,” said Cytron-Walker, the new rabbi at Temple Emanuel. “It’s part of my story.”

Coming together

The meeting Sunday in Clemmons represents a sort of public introduction to Winston-Salem for a man who refers to himself as “Rabbi Charlie.”

Interfaith Winston-Salem, an organization of local faith communities designed to promote understanding and common ground, scheduled the gathering on 9/11 for a couple of reasons.

Obviously, the anniversary of one of the darkest days in the nation’s history played a role. The symbolism involved with the introduction of the new rabbi at an interfaith gathering in a mosque is plain enough.

“The symbolism, for us, is there,” said Truman Dunn, a Moravian minister involved with Interfaith Winston-Salem since its inception. “It’s a good story, too, of Jews, Muslims and Christians being able to get together on 9/11 and share our faith journeys.”

Equally important, but less obvious, is the reintroduction of public events for Interfaith Winston-Salem following a long period of separation forced by the pandemic.

“COVID … brought everything to a screeching halt,” said Aladin Ebrheem, the president of the Islamic Center. “We’re looking forward to revitalizing our efforts. And having a new rabbi joining Temple Emanuel, it seemed like a good opportunity to welcome him to the area.”

And part of that introduction will naturally involve some discussion of Rabbi Charlie’s past — in particular that long Saturday in Colleyville, Texas.

In the event you’d like to meet Cytron-Walker but didn’t want to ask, the short version goes like this:

A handful of the faithful had come in person to Congregation Beth Israel for the shabbat service rather than watch on a live-stream set up during COVID.

A man knocked at the door before it started, and Rabbi Charlie welcomed him inside. The man was cold, so Cytron-Walker offered him a cup of tea.

Not long after the service started, the man produced a handgun and took four hostages, including the rabbi.

More than 10 hours later, a hostage rescue team ended the standoff by safely evacuating the hostages from the building.

The gunman, who’d demanded the release of a Pakistani scientist convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan, was killed.

What comes after

An initial fear that anti-Semitism motivated the attack proved not quite accurate.

The hostage taker, the FBI said later, had no broad plan other than demanding the scientist’s release, and his issue was not directly connected to the Jewish community.

Whatever the motivation, the incident nevertheless was traumatic. Cytron-Walker said he’ll touch on that during his talk but only as a part of his overall message.

“More than the experience, but the response people had to it,” Cytron-Walker said. “I and my congregation felt such love and support. That is … part of the message I want to share, that we all need love and support.

“Everybody who’s ever wondered whether they belong or if they’ll be accepted in our society, that’s a message they should hear.”

Beyond a basic welcome and introduction, Cytron-Walker is looking forward to what happens afterward. He said part of his reason for choosing Winston-Salem was Temple Emanuel’s history of being involved actively with the larger community. Building relationships, in other words.

He understands, too, the significance of speaking in a mosque on 9/11.

“Having people from different backgrounds come together to commemorate that day and focus on our spiritual journeys, as well as what unites us, is a positive,” Cytron-Walker said.

INTERESTED?

The meeting is free but Interfaith Winston-Salem asks attendees to register online at ifwsjourneys.eventbrite.com so they can accurately plan for refreshments.