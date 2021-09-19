Once a decade scramble for true political power underway

The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner; it's no coincidence that Rep. Ted Budd is already out on TV showing Republican voters his devotion to former President Trump.

And since the Census didn’t release its data until August, the time crunch is real. And North Carolina, thanks to population gains, adds a 14th congressional seat next year.

Legislators have pledged not to use race or be overly partisan in the remapping, mostly to comply with past court orders. But we’ve seen (and heard) that one before.

All of which makes it (somewhat) heartening that more than 120 people, including a handful of unicorns like James Douglas, urge restraint, fairness and consideration for keeping established communities together in the same districts.

Drawing competitive districts in which Democrats and Republicans each have a shot at winning would have the beneficial side effect of eliminating loathsome extremists who tend to dominate primary elections and cruise to November wins.

We’re looking at you, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Asheville.

“I urge you to redistrict fairly so that every vote counts,” said speaker Saundra Robinson.

The honorables smiled and nodded along. It may well be that Robinson (and others like her) are spitting in the wind. But at least they’re trying.

