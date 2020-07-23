DAVIDSON COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash in Davidson County on Wednesday evening, according to troopers.

The crash was reported on Interstate 85 at mile marker 84 at 6:22 p.m.

A construction truck was putting out signs on northbound I-85 and a car traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended the truck.

The car’s driver, identified as 29-year-old Zacorran Gaither, of Catawba, was killed in the crash.

Two people in the construction truck suffered minor injuries.

