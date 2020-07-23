DAVIDSON COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash in Davidson County on Wednesday evening, according to troopers.
The crash was reported on Interstate 85 at mile marker 84 at 6:22 p.m.
A construction truck was putting out signs on northbound I-85 and a car traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended the truck.
The car’s driver, identified as 29-year-old Zacorran Gaither, of Catawba, was killed in the crash.
Two people in the construction truck suffered minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.