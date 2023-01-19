 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, another injured in bar shooting

One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting inside the Burke Street Pub early Thursday morning.

Winston-Salem police didn’t have much to say immediately.

Officers responded to the bar shortly after 1:30 am when the shooting was reported. The 1100 block of Burke Street was closed to traffic until shortly after 6 a.m. The criminal investigations division has taken over the investigation.

The killing was the latest in a weeklong string of gun violence in Winston-Salem. The city was roiled over the weekend by a spate of six shootings in three days, including the death of 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales, a sixth-grader at Philo-Hill Middle School.

Morales died late Sunday after she and another person were struck by gunfire during a fight at Weston Park earlier that afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had much cooperation from the community,” said Captain Amy Gauldin of the Winston-Salem Police Department in a news conference Tuesday while asking for someone to step forward with information about the girl’s death.

The killing at Burke Street is the city’s fourth so far this year.

