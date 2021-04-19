 Skip to main content
One dead in Winston-Salem house fire
breaking top story

One dead in Winston-Salem house fire

The Winston-Salem Fire Department says one person was killed in a house fire in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Monday morning.

The fire is under control and its cause is under investigation, firefighters tweeted.

The Journal will bring you more details as they become available.

