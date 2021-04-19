One dead in Winston-Salem house fire

The Winston-Salem Fire Department says one person was killed in a house fire in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Monday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The fire is under control and its cause is under investigation, firefighters tweeted.
The Journal will bring you more details as they become available.
Structure Fire: 2420 Sunnyside Ave. Confirmed civilian fatality. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/1hkrBen8Bs— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 19, 2021
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.