One elevator working again at apartments for elderly and disabled in Winston-Salem

The only working elevator at the 11-story Crystal Towers public housing block on Sixth Street failed Wednesday, leaving many elderly and disabled residents without a way to get in or out of their homes.

One of the building’s two elevators was brought back into operation by lunchtime Thursday, ending the immediate crisis.

Repair crews arrived Thursday morning to begin making repairs after the needed parts were shipped overnight.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said that the city fire department was on call overnight in case anyone living in the tower block needed to get out.

Fortunately, Cheshire said, no one needed to make that emergency call.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building has two elevators but was down to one functioning elevator on Wednesday after one of the elevators broke down. Cheshire said he was told about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the second elevator had also failed.

"We made phone calls to all our mobility-impaired residents, and posted notices on every floor," Cheshire said. "We set up a dedicated line to the fire department downtown battalion. If anyone needed to go up or down, they would come."