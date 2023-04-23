A 31-year-old Winston-Salem man was fatally stabbed on Sunday and another man was charged with murder, Winston-Salem police said.

At 11:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 4000 block of North Cherry Street. They found Javar Warren Smith suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the crime scene and assumed investigative responsibilities.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained charging 33-year-old Jeriel Donnell Friday of Cherry Street with general murder. Friday was located by patrol officers at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Sunday afternoon and he was taken into custody.

No bond or court date were immediately available.

This is the 19th homicide in 2023 compared to 15 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.