One man killed, two wounded during attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

An attempted armed robbery early Christmas morning resulted in an exchange of gunfire, the death of a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man and the wounding of two others including the suspected robber, Winston-Salem Police said.
Just before 3 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire at 2920 New Walkertown Road Apt. F.
Inside, police said, officers found 71-year-old Roy Lewis Moore and 37-year-old Rodney Delane Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment; Moore died shortly after he arrived.
Lindsey, of 3105 Old Greensboro Road, is listed in critical but stable condition with unspecified wounds from a gunshot.
Detectives reported that the shooting resulted from an attempted robbery at the apartment — Moore lived there — and an exchange of fire.
The suspect, 20-year-old Roman Robert Nelson Jr. of Valleyspring Road, Kernersville, was found in a Greensboro hospital, where he had sought treatment for a gunshot wound of his own.
He was arrested Saturday about 3:30 p.m. and charged with murder. He remains in the hospital and will be taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center when he is discharged.
Moore’s death was the 43rd homicide in Winston-Salem in 2021 as compared to 29 in 2020.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.
