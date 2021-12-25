One man killed, two wounded during attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

An attempted armed robbery early Christmas morning resulted in an exchange of gunfire, the death of a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man and the wounding of two others including the suspected robber, Winston-Salem Police said.

Just before 3 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire at 2920 New Walkertown Road Apt. F.

Inside, police said, officers found 71-year-old Roy Lewis Moore and 37-year-old Rodney Delane Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment; Moore died shortly after he arrived.

Lindsey, of 3105 Old Greensboro Road, is listed in critical but stable condition with unspecified wounds from a gunshot.

Detectives reported that the shooting resulted from an attempted robbery at the apartment — Moore lived there — and an exchange of fire.

The suspect, 20-year-old Roman Robert Nelson Jr. of Valleyspring Road, Kernersville, was found in a Greensboro hospital, where he had sought treatment for a gunshot wound of his own.