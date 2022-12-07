One paw at a time, volunteer aims to brighten canine (and feline) Christmas

Maria Wood isn’t particularly worried about meeting her own self-imposed deadline — or the funding and sponsorship needs she’s set — for making and filling by hand 165 Christmas stockings.

“Not really,” she said. “I got a late start this year but if I’m diligent, it’ll take care of itself in time. I have a lot of community support.”

Still, finding (and buying) that many toys, trinkets and treats to fit in individual stockings and then packing them by hand is a time-consuming and daunting task.

Besides, Wood has one other advantage.

None of the recipients, who will no doubt be beyond grateful for the attention, have the first clue about the Christmas crunch or gift-giving tradition.

They wouldn’t notice if their stockings were late. That’s because every last one of the 165 would rather be taking a nap, playing with yarn, slobbering or chasing a stick.

They’re all dogs and cats living in Forsyth County Animal Shelter and the Forsyth Humane Society.

Heart is in it

The main reason Wood isn’t sweating any deadline, other than the fact dogs and cats don’t understand the holidays, is that she’s pretty well known among the hordes of locals who volunteer time (and money) to help with the care, feeding and adoption of domestic animals.

Casual observers might remember Wood from a viral story last winter in which she went way above and beyond to help Spencer Parks, a local man, and Duchess, his loyal 120-pound Staffordshire Terrier. They’d fallen on hard times and were sleeping in a tent during the coldest part of the winter.

Parks could have gone to an emergency homeless shelter but couldn’t stand the thought of leaving Duchess; shelters can’t take pets, no matter how well behaved.

Anyhow, Wood spotted Parks and his best friend and made it a personal mission to get them a reprieve from the cold in a hotel.

(Parks and Duchess, she said the other day, are in a better place headed into another winter. He has a handle on chronic health issues that had been plaguing him.)

Anyhow, the point is that Wood has a soft place in her heart for animals — and those who love them.

Because of that, she decided a couple years back that the cats and dogs in the shelter and humane society, might benefit from something nice during the holidays.

“I had a friend who did something similar for a Thanksgiving treat,” she said. “My original intent was to do something for Thanksgiving, too, but I decided that it’d be safer for Christmas.

“Shelters are full this time of year so getting all the animals covered might be tight.”

Not fearing a deadline is one thing; building in a realistic cushion is another entirely.

Keeping sight of what matters

As things stand now, the humans in charge of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter are at an impasse over its operation.

The Humane Society, which took it over from the county a few years back, and county officials cannot agree on how much the county should spend on animal impoundment, adoptions and spay-neuter services.

The Humane Society at first said it would need $1.85 million annually to operate the shelter. They now get $600,000. The county counteroffered $1.1 million and the Humane Society dropped its ask to $1.5 million. Both sides have agreed that the Humane Society will at least operate the shelter through March 30 for $375,000 from the county.

In the interim, the dogs and cats at the shelter still need care.

So while the humans negotiate, Wood is busy once again with stockings for the animals.

She buys them in bulk, then shops for toys, treats and blankets to fill each one. She also solicits sponsors to help with the cost; she estimates that each one of the 165 will have $20 worth of stuff.

“Friends of friends, people on social media and people who know about me working with animals usually contribute,” she said.

So far — and it’s still early December — Wood has sponsors who have covered the cost of about 90 of the stockings.

The remaining 75, about $1,500 worth, could use sponsorship. But like her self-set deadline of the Friday before Christmas, Wood is hopeful that it will work out in time.

“Oh no, I’m definitely not worried,” she said. “We have a lot of supportive people in this community.”

INTERESTED IN HELPING?

Shoot me an email at ssexton@wsjournal.com or call (336) 727-7481 and we’ll get you pointed in the right direction.