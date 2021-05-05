 Skip to main content
One person injured in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem
One person was injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 South near Akron Drive, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a car, an SUV and a pickup headed south on the highway. 

Officer Durry Gann said witnesses reported that traffic was stopped in both lanes just before the collision.

The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban appears to have lost control and most likely hit a Mazda, which then crashed into a pickup, Gann said.

The driver of the Mazda had minor injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

The passengers in that vehicle as well the passengers and drivers in the other two vehicles were uninjured.

Police temporarily shut down the highway's left lane at the scene of the crash. The right lane remained open, police said.

Shime Wilson was driving the Suburban with his 9-month-old son. He said was changing lanes when he felt his vehicle sliding.

The driver of the Silverado pickup said she was headed from Michigan to Myrtle Beach. She wasn't sure exactly what occurred but said there was stopped traffic in both lanes just before the crash.

