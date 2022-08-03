One person killed, another injured in a shooting in Rural Hall early Wednesday morning

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Rural Hall early Wednesday.

Investigators responded to a call at 12:11 a.m. about a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found one shooting victim in the parking lot and the other victim in an apartment. One victim was dead at the scene; the other victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The sheriff's office did not release the name of either victim.

Investigators believe that the shooting came after an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex. It is unclear if there were any other people involved.