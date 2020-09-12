One person was killed and another injured Friday night when a motorcycle crashed into Willow Creek Apartments, Winston-Salem Police said.
Winston-Salem Police were called to the complex at 10:39 p.m. to investigate a vehicle crash. They located a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle that had crashed into one of the apartment buildings. The driver, Edenilson Isaias Ponce Garcia, 22, and passenger, Irwin Eduardo Gomez, 32, were located on the ground, next to the motorcycle.
Preliminary investigation showed that Garcia, of Stagecoach Road, was operating the motorcycle in the parking lot of the apartments with Gomez, also of Stagecoach Road, as a passenger. Neither was wearing a helmet, police said. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle collided with the side of an apartment building, ejecting both riders.
Garcia died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said. Gomez was taken to a local medical facility for serious injuries.
Alcohol is believed be a factor in the crash, police said.
This is the 20th traffic related fatality of 2020 compared to 13 at this time in 2019.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.
