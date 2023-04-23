One person was killed and four others shot and wounded Saturday night when numerous people began discharging firearms during a large party at the pavilion at Happy Hill Park, Winston-Salem Police said.

Officers responding at 7:47 p.m. to 1256 Alder St. found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a large crowd fleeting from the pavilion where the party was taking place.

One woman, identified as Beatrice Knights, 21, of Winston-Salem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other victims were wounded.

Latia Brown, 34, of Winston-Salem was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, leg, and abdomen. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Brown’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A third victim was identified as 20-year-old Monique Griffin, of Winston-Salem. Griffin was transported to a local hospital by a friend for a gunshot wound to her arm. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A fourth victim was identified as 24-year-old Maya Alston of Greensboro. Alston was taken to a hospital in Greensboro by a friend for a gunshot wound to the face. Alston was treated and released from the hospital.

A fifth victim was identified as 30-year-old Demaryo Gamble of Winston-Salem. Gamble was transported to a hospital in Clemmons by a friend for a gunshot wound to the leg. Gamble’s injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Police said information gathered so far indicates a party was taking place at the pavilion at Happy Hill Park with more than 200 people in attendance when numerous subjects began discharging firearms.

No other information is available at this time, police said, as those in attendance at the party or anyone with information have yet to come forward.

This marks the 18th homicide of 2023 as compared to 15 homicides during this same time period in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.