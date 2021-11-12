 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in crash on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story breaking

One person killed in crash on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US 52 crash

A multiple-car crash shut down U.S. 52 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A King man died Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 North near Rams Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Daryl William Neve, 75, of Elinor Court was driving a Can Am Spyder, a three-wheeled motorcycle, north on the highway when Neve’s motorcycle collided into the rear of a 2018 Toyota Camry, Winston-Salem police said.

Neve was ejected from his motorcycle, and he was then struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, police said.

After officers arrived at the crash site at 3:21 p.m., Neve was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Russell Ray Martin, 45, was driving the Toyota Camry, and Jesus Mejia Juarez, 36, was driving the Dodge Ram pickup, police said. The police news release didn’t mention if Martin or Juarez were injured.

Neve’s death is the city’s 27th traffic fatality this year, as compared to 22 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

Because of the crash, police closed U.S. 52 North from its interchanges with Interstate 40 to Salem Parkway for four hours Friday, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News