One person killed in crash on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem

A King man died Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 North near Rams Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Daryl William Neve, 75, of Elinor Court was driving a Can Am Spyder, a three-wheeled motorcycle, north on the highway when Neve’s motorcycle collided into the rear of a 2018 Toyota Camry, Winston-Salem police said.

Neve was ejected from his motorcycle, and he was then struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, police said.

After officers arrived at the crash site at 3:21 p.m., Neve was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Russell Ray Martin, 45, was driving the Toyota Camry, and Jesus Mejia Juarez, 36, was driving the Dodge Ram pickup, police said. The police news release didn’t mention if Martin or Juarez were injured.

Neve’s death is the city’s 27th traffic fatality this year, as compared to 22 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

Because of the crash, police closed U.S. 52 North from its interchanges with Interstate 40 to Salem Parkway for four hours Friday, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.