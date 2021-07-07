One person killed in explosion at house in King. Chemicals used in fireworks found at scene, authorities said.

A person died in an explosion and fire Tuesday at a home near King, authorities said Wednesday.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at 333 Northfield Drive, the Stokes County Fire Marshal's office said in a statement.
Firefighters from Sauratown, King, South Stokes, Double Creek, Rural Hall and Pinnacle fire departments responded and put out the fire, the fire marshal's office said.
One person was died at the scene. Authorities haven't yet identified the victim because they still need to notify the victim's relatives, the fire marshal's office said.
Investigators found an unknown substance that was confirmed to be consistent with chemicals used to make fireworks, the fire marshal's office said. Chemicals and other substances taken from the home are being tested.
Multiple neighbors told FOX8/WGHP that a man who lived in the home sold fireworks.
