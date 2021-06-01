One person killed in plane crash in Stokes County. Another person was seriously injured, authorities said.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.
The injured person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The identities of the two people were not released.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement about the crash:
"A single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed in a field near 1170 Almas Lane in Pinnacle, N.C., today at 5:21 p.m., local time. Two people were on board. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate."
The N.C. Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.
No further details were available.
