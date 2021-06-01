 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in plane crash in Stokes County. Another person was seriously injured, authorities said.
0 comments
breaking alert featured

One person killed in plane crash in Stokes County. Another person was seriously injured, authorities said.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.

The injured person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The identities of the two people were not released.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement about the crash:

"A single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed in a field near 1170 Almas Lane in Pinnacle, N.C., today at 5:21 p.m., local time. Two people were on board. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate."

The N.C. Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.

No further details were available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News