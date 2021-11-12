 Skip to main content
One person killed, U.S. 52 North shut down after crash in Winston-Salem
One person killed, U.S. 52 North shut down after crash in Winston-Salem

US 52 crash

A multiple-car crash shut down U.S. 52 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

 Walt Unks, Journal

One person was killed Friday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The crash, which happened at 3:21 p.m., involved three vehicles, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

U.S. 52 North is closed from Interstate 40 to Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem police said. That section of U.S. 52 North was expected to be closed for at least five hours, police said.

Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route of travel. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

