One person suffers minor injury in a house fire in Winston-Salem

A resident sustained a minor injury Friday in a house fire at 1629 E. 24th St. in Winston-Salem's northeastern section, authorities said.

The fire started at 11:55 a.m. and displaced three people who lived at the house, said Capt. Chase Swaim of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Karl Jones, a resident, said he was cleaning the bathroom when he heard a loud boom inside the house. Jones then went into the living room and saw flames coming from the kitchen, he said.

HELMET CAM VIDEO-Working house fire 1600 block of E. 24th St. #WSFIRE .107 pic.twitter.com/dCLUrvERjZ — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 31, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I grabbed my son and went out of the house," Jones said. "I went back in to see if I could put out the flames, but the fire was everywhere,"

Jones said he suffered a minor burn on his knee.