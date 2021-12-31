One person suffers minor injury in a house fire in Winston-Salem

A resident sustained a minor injury Friday in a house fire at 1629 E. 24th St. in Winston-Salem's northeastern section, authorities said.
The fire started at 11:55 a.m. and displaced three people who lived at the house, said Capt. Chase Swaim of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Karl Jones, a resident, said he was cleaning the bathroom when he heard a loud boom inside the house. Jones then went into the living room and saw flames coming from the kitchen, he said.
HELMET CAM VIDEO-Working house fire 1600 block of E. 24th St. #WSFIRE .107 pic.twitter.com/dCLUrvERjZ— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 31, 2021
"I grabbed my son and went out of the house," Jones said. "I went back in to see if I could put out the flames, but the fire was everywhere,"
Jones said he suffered a minor burn on his knee.
It took 30 city firefighters 12 minutes to put out the fire, Swaim said. No firefighter was injured in the fire that heavily damaged the house.
The fire department is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire, Swaim said.
A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Friday, said Capt. Zack Sears of the fire department.
The house and its property have a tax value of $13,400, according to Forsyth County tax records.
